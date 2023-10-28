The Maine Black Bears (2-6) meet a fellow CAA opponent when they visit the Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium.

Maine owns the 68th-ranked offense this year (346.8 yards per game), and have been worse on defense, ranking 23rd-worst with 415.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Albany (NY) is accumulating 351.1 total yards per game (63rd-ranked). It ranks 34th in the FCS on defense (319.1 total yards allowed per game).

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Maine vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Orono, Maine

Orono, Maine Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Maine vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics

Maine Albany (NY) 346.8 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.1 (37th) 415.5 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.1 (68th) 78.3 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.4 (86th) 268.5 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.8 (34th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has compiled 2,026 yards (253.3 ypg) on 168-of-263 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tristen Kenan, has carried the ball 78 times for 312 yards (39 per game), scoring five times.

This season, John Gay has carried the ball 41 times for 170 yards (21.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Joe Gillette's 540 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 40 times and has totaled 34 receptions and five touchdowns.

Montigo Moss has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 358 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jamie Lamson has a total of 267 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 27 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has racked up 1,848 yards (231 yards per game) while completing 55.5% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Griffin Woodell is his team's leading rusher with 76 carries for 406 yards, or 50.8 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well. Woodell has also chipped in with 15 catches for 137 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Faysal Aden has piled up 64 carries and totaled 219 yards.

Julian Hicks has collected 20 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 487 (60.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times and has six touchdowns.

Brevin Easton has totaled 406 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 24 receptions.

Marqeese Dietz's 25 targets have resulted in 27 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Maine or Albany (NY) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.