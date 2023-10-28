In the game between the Albany (NY) Great Danes and Maine Black Bears on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Great Danes to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Maine vs. Albany (NY) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-24.4) 51.4 Albany (NY) 38, Maine 14

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears have three wins in six games against the spread this season.

This year, four of the Black Bears' six games have gone over the point total.

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover six times.

Great Danes games hit the over seven out of 11 times last year.

Black Bears vs. Great Danes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maine 22.3 29.6 32.3 25.0 16.2 32.4 Albany (NY) 26.9 19.6 33.3 11.0 23.0 24.8

