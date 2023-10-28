On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Jesper Boqvist going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jesper Boqvist score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist 2022-23 stats and insights

In nine of 70 games last season, Boqvist scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Boqvist produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 14.9% of them.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd in league play.

The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

