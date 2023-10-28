For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is James van Riemsdyk a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

van Riemsdyk has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

