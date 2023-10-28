Can we count on David Pastrnak scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pastrnak stats and insights

In five of seven games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

On the power play, Pastrnak has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He takes five shots per game, and converts 17.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.