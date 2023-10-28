Charlie McAvoy will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Prop bets for McAvoy in that upcoming Bruins-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, McAvoy has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 24:35 on the ice per game.

Through seven games this season, McAvoy has yet to score a goal.

McAvoy has recorded a point in a game four times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of seven games this year, McAvoy has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

McAvoy has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McAvoy has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 2 7 Points 0 0 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

