Bruins vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (6-0-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Bruins are coming off a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Anaheim Ducks, while the Red Wings were beaten by the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 in their last outing.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-200)
|Red Wings (+165)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have compiled a 5-1 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Boston has a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 6 goals two times this season (in seven games).
Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info
Bruins vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|22 (15th)
|Goals
|35 (1st)
|11 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|24 (18th)
|4 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (1st)
|1 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (15th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- The Bruins offense's 22 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest unit in NHL action, allowing 11 total goals (only 1.6 per game).
- With a +11 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the NHL.
