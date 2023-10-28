The Boston Bruins (6-0-1) have -200 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1), who have +165 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Bruins Moneyline Red Wings Moneyline Total BetMGM -200 +165 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

In two games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Bruins have won 83.3% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (5-1).

This season the Red Wings have four wins in the six games in which they've been an underdog.

When playing with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, Boston has compiled a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games).

Detroit has had moneyline odds of +165 or longer once this season and lost that game.

