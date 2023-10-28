The Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Bruins-Red Wings game can be seen on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX, so tune in to catch the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in league play, conceding 11 total goals (only 1.6 per game).

The Bruins rank 15th in the NHL with 22 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 11 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 22 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 7 6 4 10 7 6 0% Brad Marchand 7 4 3 7 4 3 25% Charlie McAvoy 7 0 7 7 5 2 - James van Riemsdyk 7 3 2 5 2 0 0% Matthew Poitras 7 3 2 5 6 3 46.2%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings give up three goals per game (24 in total), 18th in the league.

The Red Wings have scored 35 goals (4.4 per game), No. 1 in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 22 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals over that span.

Red Wings Key Players