How to Watch the Bruins vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.
The Bruins-Red Wings game can be seen on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX, so tune in to catch the action.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in league play, conceding 11 total goals (only 1.6 per game).
- The Bruins rank 15th in the NHL with 22 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 11 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 22 goals over that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|7
|6
|4
|10
|7
|6
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|7
|4
|3
|7
|4
|3
|25%
|Charlie McAvoy
|7
|0
|7
|7
|5
|2
|-
|James van Riemsdyk
|7
|3
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0%
|Matthew Poitras
|7
|3
|2
|5
|6
|3
|46.2%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings give up three goals per game (24 in total), 18th in the league.
- The Red Wings have scored 35 goals (4.4 per game), No. 1 in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 22 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 35 goals over that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|8
|4
|11
|15
|3
|6
|53.2%
|Alex DeBrincat
|8
|9
|4
|13
|6
|6
|0%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|8
|3
|6
|9
|6
|1
|-
|Moritz Seider
|8
|1
|7
|8
|4
|4
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|8
|2
|4
|6
|4
|2
|0%
