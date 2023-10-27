Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sagadahoc County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Sagadahoc County, Maine this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Maine This Week
Sagadahoc County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Mount Desert Island High School at Morse High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Bath, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.