Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Penobscot County, Maine this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Maine This Week
Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Houlton High School at Orono High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Orono, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Town High School at Belfast Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Belfast, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewer High School at Hermon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hermon, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nokomis Regional High School at Hampden Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hampden, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
