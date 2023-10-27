Looking for how to watch high school football games in Penobscot County, Maine this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Maine This Week

Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Houlton High School at Orono High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Orono, ME

Orono, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Old Town High School at Belfast Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Belfast, ME

Belfast, ME Conference: B North

B North How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewer High School at Hermon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Hermon, ME

Hermon, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Nokomis Regional High School at Hampden Academy