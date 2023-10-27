Kristaps Porzingis plus his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 108-104 win against the Knicks, Porzingis totaled 30 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Porzingis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (+100)

Over 20.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-125)

Over 7.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+122)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the NBA last year, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest last year, the Heat were sixth in the league in that category.

The Heat allowed 25.6 assists per contest last year (14th in the NBA).

The Heat were the 28th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 36 18 7 1 1 2 0 11/23/2022 33 21 9 4 2 0 0 11/18/2022 39 20 17 5 1 2 1

