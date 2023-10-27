On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Boston Celtics (1-0) play the Miami Heat (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Information

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum recorded 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last year. He also drained 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest (sixth in league).

Jaylen Brown posted 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis put up 23.2 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in NBA).

Jrue Holiday put up 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He made 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Derrick White averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo put up 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season, shooting 54.0% from the floor.

Jimmy Butler's numbers last season were 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the field.

Tyler Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 made treys per contest (seventh in NBA).

Caleb Martin recorded 9.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Lowry averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Celtics vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Avg. 109.5 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 47.5% Field Goal % 46.0% 37.6% Three Point % 34.4%

