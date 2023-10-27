Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Boston Celtics (1-0) take on the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 109 - Heat 99
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (217.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 208.5
Celtics Performance Insights
- The Celtics were the fourth-best team in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points conceded (111.4) last year.
- Boston was seventh in the league in rebounds per game (45.3) and 18th in rebounds allowed (44) last season.
- Last season the Celtics were ranked seventh in the league in assists with 26.7 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Boston was seventh in the league in committing them (12.7 per game) last season. It was fifth-worst in forcing them (12 per game).
- The Celtics were the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (16 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%) last year.
