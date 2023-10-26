James van Riemsdyk and the Boston Bruins will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Thinking about a wager on van Riemsdyk in the Bruins-Ducks game? Use our stats and information below.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk has averaged 13:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

van Riemsdyk has scored in two of the six games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

van Riemsdyk has a point in four of six games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of six contests this year, van Riemsdyk has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 48.8% that van Riemsdyk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of van Riemsdyk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 17 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 6 Games 3 5 Points 1 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

