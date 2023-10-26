The Boston Bruins, including Jake DeBrusk, take the ice Thursday versus the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on DeBrusk against the Ducks, we have plenty of info to help.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, DeBrusk has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 14:44 on the ice per game.

DeBrusk has yet to score a goal this year through five games played.

He has two games with a point this season, but in five contests DeBrusk has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

DeBrusk has had an assist twice this season in five games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 58.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 17 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 5 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

