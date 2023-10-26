Will Charlie Coyle Score a Goal Against the Ducks on October 26?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Charlie Coyle find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Coyle stats and insights
- Coyle is yet to score through six games this season.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Coyle has no points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 17 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
