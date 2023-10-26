The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Charlie Coyle find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Coyle stats and insights

  • Coyle is yet to score through six games this season.
  • In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Coyle has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 17 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.