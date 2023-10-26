Bruins vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 26
The Boston Bruins (6-0) host the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) at TD Garden on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD. The Bruins have won six straight games.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Thursday's hockey action.
Bruins vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Bruins 4, Ducks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-350)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Ducks Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- Boston has won its only game that was decided by one goal.
- The Bruins have scored three or more goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.
- In the lone game when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it won (two points).
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is undefeated (3-0-0, six points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents three times, winning each game (six points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|13th
|3.17
|Goals Scored
|2.33
|27th
|1st
|1.17
|Goals Allowed
|2.83
|11th
|11th
|32.3
|Shots
|28
|27th
|9th
|28.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.2
|22nd
|21st
|13.64%
|Power Play %
|5.26%
|31st
|2nd
|96%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.47%
|18th
Bruins vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
