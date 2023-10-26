The Boston Bruins (6-0) host the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) at TD Garden on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD. The Bruins have won six straight games.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Thursday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Bruins 4, Ducks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-350)

Bruins (-350) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 4.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Ducks Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

Boston has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

The Bruins have scored three or more goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.

In the lone game when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it won (two points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is undefeated (3-0-0, six points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents three times, winning each game (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 13th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.33 27th 1st 1.17 Goals Allowed 2.83 11th 11th 32.3 Shots 28 27th 9th 28.5 Shots Allowed 31.2 22nd 21st 13.64% Power Play % 5.26% 31st 2nd 96% Penalty Kill % 76.47% 18th

Bruins vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

