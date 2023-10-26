Bruins vs. Ducks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 26
Thursday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Boston Bruins (6-0) and the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins are -350 on the moneyline to win at home against the Ducks (+260) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.
Bruins vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Bruins Moneyline
|Ducks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-350
|+260
|6
Bruins vs. Ducks Betting Trends
- Boston's games have gone over 6 goals just once this season (in six opportunities).
- The Bruins won all five games when they were it's been a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Ducks have secured an upset victory in one of the five games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Boston has had moneyline odds of -350 or shorter once this season, and won.
- Anaheim has not played with moneyline odds of +260 or longer once this season.
Bruins Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Brad Marchand
|0.5 (-128)
|1.5 (+170)
|2.5 (-139)
|David Pastrnak
|0.5 (-105)
|1.5 (+130)
|4.5 (-143)
|Pavel Zacha
|0.5 (+125)
|0.5 (-143)
|1.5 (-167)
