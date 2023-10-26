Here's a look at the injury report for the Boston Bruins (6-0), which currently has two players listed, as the Bruins ready for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) at TD Garden on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body Jakub Lauko C Out Face

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brock McGinn LW Out Undisclosed Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Jamie Drysdale D Questionable Lower Body

Bruins vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Bruins Season Insights

Boston's 19 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Their goal differential (+12) makes them fourth-best in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 14 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.

Anaheim has one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 17 total goals (2.8 per game), 10th in the league.

With a goal differential of -3, they are 20th in the league.

Bruins vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-350) Ducks (+260) 6

