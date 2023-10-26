Bruins vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - October 26
Here's a look at the injury report for the Boston Bruins (6-0), which currently has two players listed, as the Bruins ready for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) at TD Garden on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jakub Lauko
|C
|Out
|Face
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Bruins vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston's 19 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- Their goal differential (+12) makes them fourth-best in the league.
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks' 14 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.
- Anaheim has one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 17 total goals (2.8 per game), 10th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -3, they are 20th in the league.
Bruins vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-350)
|Ducks (+260)
|6
