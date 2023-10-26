For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brad Marchand a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marchand stats and insights

Marchand has scored in three of six games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Marchand's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 17 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.