Women's WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023 Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As part of today's regular seasons (three matches), No. 15-ranked Liudmila Samsonova and No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova will be going head-to-head at Hengqin Tennis Center in Zhuhai, China.
WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023 Info
- Tournament: WTA Elite Trophy Women Singles 2023
- Round: Regular Season
- Date: October 27
- TV:
- Venue: Hengqin Tennis Center
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Today's Matches Info
|Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Caroline Garcia
|Regular Season
|3:00 AM ET
|Garcia (-145)
|Haddad Maia (+110)
|Liudmila Samsonova vs. Veronika Kudermetova
|Regular Season
|5:00 AM ET
|Samsonova (-250)
|Kudermetova (+190)
|Jelena Ostapenko vs. Qinwen Zheng
|Regular Season
|8:10 AM ET
|Zheng (-175)
|Ostapenko (+135)
