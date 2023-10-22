With the New England Patriots taking on the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Rhamondre Stevenson a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Rhamondre Stevenson score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17 if he scores a TD)

Stevenson's team-high 234 rushing yards (39 per game) have come on 78 carries, with two touchdowns.

Stevenson also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 17 passes for 111 yards.

Stevenson has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of six).

Rhamondre Stevenson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 12 25 0 6 64 0 Week 2 Dolphins 15 50 1 3 10 0 Week 3 @Jets 19 59 0 1 3 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 14 30 0 2 10 0 Week 5 Saints 8 24 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 10 46 1 5 24 0

