Rhamondre Stevenson has a good matchup when his New England Patriots play the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bills allow 133.7 rushing yards per game, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Stevenson has taken 78 carries for a team-high 234 yards (39 ypg) this year while working his way into the end zone two times. Stevenson has also made a difference as a receiver, catching 17 balls for 111 yards (18.5 ypg).

Stevenson vs. the Bills

Stevenson vs the Bills (since 2021): 4 GP / 53.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 53.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bills have let three opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Buffalo has allowed one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

The Bills have let two opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 133.7 rushing yards per game conceded by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Bills have totaled four touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Bills' defense is 13th in the league in that category.

Rhamondre Stevenson Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-115)

Stevenson Rushing Insights

Stevenson has gone over his rushing yards total once in six opportunities this season.

The Patriots pass on 59.8% of their plays and run on 40.2%. They are 31st in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 53.1% of his team's 147 rushing attempts this season (78).

Stevenson has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored two of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

He has nine carries in the red zone (75.0% of his team's 12 red zone rushes).

Rhamondre Stevenson Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-120)

Stevenson Receiving Insights

In 33.3% of his opportunities (two times in six games), Stevenson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Stevenson has 11.0% of his team's target share (24 targets on 219 passing attempts).

He has 111 receiving yards on 24 targets to rank 121st in league play with 4.6 yards per target.

Having played six games this year, Stevenson has not had a TD reception.

Stevenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/17/2023 Week 2 15 ATT / 50 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

