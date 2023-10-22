Pavel Kotov vs. Gael Monfils: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Stockholm Open
Pavel Kotov will take on Gael Monfils in the Stockholm Open final on Sunday, October 22.
Monfils is the favorite to secure the tournament title against Kotov, with -225 odds compared to the underdog's +175.
Pavel Kotov vs. Gael Monfils Match Information
- Tournament: The Stockholm Open
- Round: Finals
- Date: Sunday, October 22
- Venue: Kungliga Tennishallen
- Location: Stockholm, Sweden
- Court Surface: Hard
Pavel Kotov vs. Gael Monfils Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Gael Monfils has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Pavel Kotov
|Gael Monfils
|+175
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|36.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|43.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.2
Pavel Kotov vs. Gael Monfils Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 53-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday, Kotov reached the finals.
- Monfils came out on top 7-5, 6-2 against Laslo Djere in the semifinals on Saturday.
- Kotov has played 46 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 24.8 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Kotov has played 22 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.3 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.5% of games.
- Monfils has averaged 23.7 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.8% of the games.
- Monfils has played 19 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.7 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set while winning 53.0% of games.
- Kotov and Monfils have not played each other since 2015.
