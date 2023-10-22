Pavel Kotov will take on Gael Monfils in the Stockholm Open final on Sunday, October 22.

Monfils is the favorite to secure the tournament title against Kotov, with -225 odds compared to the underdog's +175.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pavel Kotov vs. Gael Monfils Match Information

Tournament: The Stockholm Open

The Stockholm Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, October 22

Sunday, October 22 Venue: Kungliga Tennishallen

Kungliga Tennishallen Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pavel Kotov vs. Gael Monfils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Gael Monfils has a 69.2% chance to win.

Pavel Kotov Gael Monfils +175 Odds to Win Match -225 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pavel Kotov vs. Gael Monfils Trends and Insights

By beating No. 53-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday, Kotov reached the finals.

Monfils came out on top 7-5, 6-2 against Laslo Djere in the semifinals on Saturday.

Kotov has played 46 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 24.8 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Kotov has played 22 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.3 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.5% of games.

Monfils has averaged 23.7 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.8% of the games.

Monfils has played 19 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.7 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set while winning 53.0% of games.

Kotov and Monfils have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.