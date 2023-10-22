The New England Patriots (1-5) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium.

Bills and Patriots betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Patriots vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 8.5 40 -400 +310

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Patriots vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

The Patriots have played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 40 points.

New England's games this year have had a 41.5-point total on average, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Patriots have covered the spread one time this season (1-5-0).

This season, the Patriots have been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

New England has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +310.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo's matchups this year have an average point total of 46.7, 6.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bills are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bills are 4-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Bills vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 28.8 3 14.8 5 46.7 4 6 Patriots 12 31 25.3 24 41.5 3 6

Patriots vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends

Patriots

New England is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall in its last three contests.

The Patriots have not hit the over in their past three games.

On offense, the Patriots are better in division games (16 points per game) than overall (12). On defense they are also better (17 points allowed per game) than overall (25.3).

The Bills have outscored their opponents by a total of 84 points this season (14 per game), and opponents of the Patriots have outscored them by 80 points on the year (13.3 per game).

Bills

Buffalo has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

Buffalo has hit the over once in its past three games.

The Bills are averaging 32 points per game in divisional contests, which is 6.2 more points per game than their overall season average (28.8 points per game). However, on defense, they are giving up more points per game in divisional games (21) compared to their overall season average (14.8).

The Bills have totaled 84 more points than their opponents this season (14 per game), while the Patriots have been outscored by 80 total points (13.3 per game).

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 43 40 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 22.7 22 ATS Record 1-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.7 47.9 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26.8 28 24.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.