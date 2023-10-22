The New England Patriots (1-5) are an underdog (by 8.5 points) as they look to stop a three-game slide in a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The point total is set at 41 points for the contest.

The Bills' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Patriots. The recent betting trends and insights for the Patriots can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Bills.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Bills (-8.5) 41 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bills (-8.5) 40.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 7 Odds

New England vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Patriots vs. Bills Betting Insights

New England has but one win versus the spread this season.

New England has had one game (of six) hit the over this season.

Buffalo's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

The Bills are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this year.

Two of Buffalo's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.