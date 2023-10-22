Patriots vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
The New England Patriots (1-5) are an underdog (by 8.5 points) as they look to stop a three-game slide in a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The point total is set at 41 points for the contest.
The Bills' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Patriots. The recent betting trends and insights for the Patriots can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Bills.
Patriots vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-8.5)
|41
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Bills (-8.5)
|40.5
|-450
|+350
New England vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: CBS
Patriots vs. Bills Betting Insights
- New England has but one win versus the spread this season.
- New England has had one game (of six) hit the over this season.
- Buffalo's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Bills are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this year.
- Two of Buffalo's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).
