The Buffalo Bills (4-2) visit a struggling New England Patriots (1-5) squad on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots have lost three straight games.

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Patriots Insights

The Patriots rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (12) than the Bills surrender (14.8).

The Patriots average 41.1 fewer yards per game (282.7) than the Bills allow (323.8).

This season New England averages 83.7 rushing yards per game, 50.0 fewer than Buffalo allows (133.7).

The Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (13).

Patriots Home Performance

The Patriots score more points at home (12.3 per game) than they do overall (12), but they also allow more (27.7 per game) than overall (25.3).

At home, the Patriots pick up fewer yards (275.3 per game) than overall (282.7). They also give up more (314.7 per game) than overall (306.7).

New England accumulates more passing yards at home (205.7 per game) than it does overall (199), and concedes fewer at home (188.7 per game) than overall (202.7).

The Patriots accumulate 69.7 rushing yards per game at home (14 fewer than overall), and give up 126 at home (22 more than overall).

At home, the Patriots convert fewer third downs (29.5%) than they do overall (35.2%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (34.2%) than overall (37.3%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Dallas L 38-3 FOX 10/8/2023 New Orleans L 34-0 CBS 10/15/2023 at Las Vegas L 21-17 CBS 10/22/2023 Buffalo - CBS 10/29/2023 at Miami - CBS 11/5/2023 Washington - FOX 11/12/2023 Indianapolis - NFL Network

