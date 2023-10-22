Patriots vs. Bills Injury Report — Week 7
Entering this week's action, the New England Patriots (1-5) have 20 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 22 at Gillette Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .
The Patriots are coming off of a 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Bills enter this matchup after a 14-9 win over the New York Giants in their last game.
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Michael Onwenu
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Chest
|Questionable
|David Andrews
|C
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Cody Davis
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jabrill Peppers
|DB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jack Jones
|DB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Trey Flowers
|LB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Josh Uche
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Davon Godchaux
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Kyle Dugger
|DB
|Foot
|Questionable
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Riley Reiff
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Cole Strange
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Keion White
|DE
|Concussion
|Out
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Spencer Brown
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dane Jackson
|CB
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cam Lewis
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|A.J. Epenesa
|DE
|Quad
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|Toe
|Out
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
|Quintin Morris
|TE
|Ankle
|Out
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
Patriots vs. Bills Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Patriots Season Insights
- The Patriots are accumulating 282.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 306.7 total yards per game (10th-ranked).
- The Patriots have been sputtering offensively, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 12 points per game. They have been more effective on defense, allowing 25.3 points per contest (24th-ranked).
- The Patriots rank 22nd in the NFL with 199 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank 12th with 202.7 passing yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- New England is compiling 83.7 rushing yards per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 104 rushing yards per game (15th-ranked) on defense.
- The Patriots sport a bottom-five turnover margin this season, second-worst at -8.
Patriots vs. Bills Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bills (-7.5)
- Moneyline: Bills (-375), Patriots (+300)
- Total: 40 points
