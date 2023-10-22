Patriots vs. Bills Player Props & Odds – Week 7
Stefon Diggs will lead the Buffalo Bills into their matchup versus the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Aiming to wager on player props in this game between the Bills and the Patriots? Check out player props for the best contributors.
Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds
- Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +1000
- Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +440
Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds
- Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
More Patriots Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|DeVante Parker
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|-
|-
|18.5 (-106)
|Kendrick Bourne
|-
|-
|39.5 (-113)
|Ezekiel Elliott
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|Mac Jones
|181.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
More Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Josh Allen
|245.5 (-113)
|23.5 (-113)
|-
|James Cook
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|Gabriel Davis
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Stefon Diggs
|-
|-
|86.5 (-113)
|Dalton Kincaid
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Dawson Knox
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|Latavius Murray
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|-
