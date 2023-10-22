On Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Morgan Geekie going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Geekie scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Geekie has no points on the power play.

Geekie's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 12 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.3 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

