Will Mac Jones score a touchdown when the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills play in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Mac Jones score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Jones has 59 rushing yards (9.8 ypg) on 16 carries.

Jones has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.

Mac Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Eagles 35 54 316 3 1 2 15 0 Week 2 Dolphins 31 42 231 1 1 5 25 0 Week 3 @Jets 15 29 201 1 0 4 13 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 12 21 150 0 2 3 7 0 Week 5 Saints 12 22 110 0 2 1 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 24 33 200 0 1 1 -1 0

