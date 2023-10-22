New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a difficult matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are giving up the seventh-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 190.2 per game.

Jones has thrown for 1,208 yards (201.3 yards per game) this season, as Jones has completed 64.2% of his attempts (129-for-201), with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. With his legs, Jones has 59 rushing yards on 16 totes, delivering 9.8 rushing yards per game.

Jones vs. the Bills

Jones vs the Bills (since 2021): 5 GP / 166.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 166.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD Buffalo has allowed one opposing player to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

Four players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one passing TD to any opposing quarterbacks in 2023.

Jones will play against the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills give up 190.2 passing yards per contest.

The Bills' defense is ranked first in the NFL with four passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Mac Jones Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 178.5 (-115)

178.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-200)

Jones Passing Insights

Jones has gone over his passing yards prop bet total twice this season.

The Patriots have passed 59.8% of the time and run 40.2% this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Jones' 6 yards per attempt rank 29th in the NFL.

Jones has completed at least one touchdown pass in three of six games, including multiple TDs once.

He has scored five of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (62.5%).

Jones has passed 13 times out of his 201 total attempts while in the red zone (52.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Mac Jones Rushing Props vs the Bills

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-128)

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (50.0%) out of six opportunities.

Jones has no rushing touchdowns in six games this year.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 24-for-33 / 200 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 12-for-22 / 110 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 12-for-21 / 150 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 15-for-29 / 201 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/17/2023 Week 2 31-for-42 / 231 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs

