In Week 7 action at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots' Kendrick Bourne will be up against the Buffalo Bills defense and Micah Hyde. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup between the New England receivers versus the Bills' secondary.

Patriots vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills 43.1 7.2 38 95 5.72

Kendrick Bourne vs. Micah Hyde Insights

Kendrick Bourne & the Patriots' Offense

Kendrick Bourne leads his squad with 307 receiving yards on 28 receptions with two touchdowns.

Through the air, New England is 19th in the NFL with 1,194 passing yards (199 per game) and 27th in passing yards per attempt (5.5).

With just 72 points (12 per game), the Patriots are having trouble putting up points this season.

New England sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 36.5 times per game (ninth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Patriots have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, throwing the ball 13 times (second-fewest in NFL).

Micah Hyde & the Bills' Defense

Micah Hyde has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 28 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Buffalo has given up 1,141 (190.2 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.

The Bills are conceding the fifth-fewest points in the NFL, 14.8 per game.

One player has put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Kendrick Bourne vs. Micah Hyde Advanced Stats

Kendrick Bourne Micah Hyde Rec. Targets 44 13 Def. Targets Receptions 28 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11 10 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 307 28 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 51.2 4.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 139 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.