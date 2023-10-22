Kendrick Bourne will be up against the seventh-best passing defense in the league when his New England Patriots play the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this season, Bourne has caught 28 passes on 44 targets for a team-leading 307 yards and two TDs, averaging 51.2 yards per game.

Bourne vs. the Bills

Bourne vs the Bills (since 2021): 5 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

Four players have caught a TD pass against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 190.2 passing yards per game given up by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Bills have put up four touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). The Bills' defense is first in the league in that category.

Kendrick Bourne Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Bourne Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Bourne has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 83.3% of his games (five of six).

Bourne has been targeted on 44 of his team's 219 passing attempts this season (20.1% target share).

He has been targeted 44 times, averaging seven yards per target (74th in NFL).

Bourne has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has 25.0% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Bourne has been targeted four times in the red zone (30.8% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts).

Bourne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 10 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

