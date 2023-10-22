JuJu Smith-Schuster was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots have a game against the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. If you're trying to find Smith-Schuster's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Smith-Schuster has been targeted 25 times, with season stats of 86 yards on 14 receptions (6.1 per catch) and zero TDs.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week: Hunter Henry (DNP/ankle): 18 Rec; 183 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Demario Douglas (LP/concussion): 10 Rec; 143 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 7 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Smith-Schuster 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 14 86 37 0 6.1

Smith-Schuster Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 33 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 28 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 5 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 1 14 0 Week 5 Saints 4 3 6 0

