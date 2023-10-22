Will Jake DeBrusk Score a Goal Against the Ducks on October 22?
On Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Jake DeBrusk going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.5 if he scores a goal)
DeBrusk 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 24 of 64 games last season, DeBrusk scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- On the power play, he scored six goals while picking up eight assists.
- He took 2.9 shots per game, sinking 14.1% of them.
Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Ducks conceded 335 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.
- The Ducks shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
