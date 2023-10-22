On Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Jake DeBrusk going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.5 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk 2022-23 stats and insights

In 24 of 64 games last season, DeBrusk scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

On the power play, he scored six goals while picking up eight assists.

He took 2.9 shots per game, sinking 14.1% of them.

Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Ducks conceded 335 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.

The Ducks shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

