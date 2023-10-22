Will Ian Mitchell find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ian Mitchell score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mitchell 2022-23 stats and insights

Mitchell scored in one of 35 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Mitchell picked up one assist on the power play.

Mitchell's shooting percentage last season was 4.0%. He averaged 0.4 shots per game.

Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Ducks allowed 335 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd in league play.

The Ducks secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.