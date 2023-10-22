In the Week 7 tilt between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Hunter Henry find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Hunter Henry score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)

Henry has collected 183 yards receiving (30.5 per game) and two TDs, hauling in 18 balls out of 28 targets this campaign.

In two of six games this year, Henry has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Hunter Henry Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 6 5 56 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 6 52 1 Week 3 @Jets 5 2 17 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0

