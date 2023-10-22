Hunter Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Henry's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Henry has been targeted 28 times and has 18 catches for 183 yards (10.2 per reception) and two TDs.

Hunter Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week: JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/concussion): 14 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Demario Douglas (LP/concussion): 10 Rec; 143 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 7 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Henry 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 28 18 183 43 2 10.2

Henry Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 6 5 56 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 6 52 1 Week 3 @Jets 5 2 17 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0

