The Boston Bruins, including Hampus Lindholm, will be in action Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. There are prop bets for Lindholm available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:20 per game on the ice, is +2.

Through four games this year, Lindholm has yet to score a goal.

Lindholm has not recorded a point through four games this season.

Lindholm has yet to post an assist through four games this season.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 12 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 4 Games 2 0 Points 2 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

