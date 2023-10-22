Will Demario Douglas Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Demario Douglas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 7 contest against the Buffalo Bills starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Douglas' stats can be found on this page.
Rep Demario Douglas and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, Douglas has been targeted 17 times, with season stats of 143 yards on 10 receptions (14.3 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has one carry for five yards.
Keep an eye on Douglas' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Demario Douglas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Patriots have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Hunter Henry (DNP/ankle): 18 Rec; 183 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/concussion): 14 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 7 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Dawson Knox
- Click Here for Josh Allen
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Travis Homer
- Click Here for Zay Jones
Patriots vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Douglas 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|17
|10
|143
|56
|0
|14.3
Douglas Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|7
|4
|40
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|3
|2
|45
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|2
|1
|24
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.