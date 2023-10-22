Should you bet on David Pastrnak to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks meet up on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.5 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

Pastrnak has scored in all four games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Pastrnak has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Pastrnak's shooting percentage is 26.3%, and he averages 4.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 12 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.3 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

