On Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Brandon Carlo going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a goal)

Carlo stats and insights

Carlo is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Carlo has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 12 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.3 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

