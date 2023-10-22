The New England Patriots (1-5) host the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium and will look to stop a three-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Bills vs. Patriots?

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Bills favored by 7.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (20.9 points). Put your money on the Bills.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 78.9%.

The Bills have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (4-2).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Patriots have been listed as the underdog four times this season and have failed to win any of those games.

New England has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +295.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (-7.5)



Buffalo (-7.5) The Bills have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-3-0).

In games it has played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Buffalo has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Patriots have covered the spread one time this year (1-5-0).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40)



Over (40) These two teams average 40.8 points per game combined, 0.8 more than the over/under of 40.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40.1 points per game, 0.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Out of the Bills' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

The Patriots have hit the over in one of six games with a set total (16.7%).

Stefon Diggs Receiving Yards (Our pick: 87.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 103.3 5

Mac Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 201.3 5 9.8 0

