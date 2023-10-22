Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Marcus Semien and others are available in the Houston Astros-Texas Rangers matchup at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, starting at 8:03 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-11) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

He has 20 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

In 31 starts, Valdez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 28 times. He has a season average of 6.4 frames per outing.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Oct. 16 2.2 7 5 4 6 1 vs. Twins Oct. 8 4.1 7 5 5 5 3 at Mariners Sep. 27 4.0 5 3 3 7 5 vs. Royals Sep. 22 5.1 4 7 6 10 3 at Royals Sep. 17 7.0 6 1 0 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.369/.517 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 20 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Oct. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Oct. 18 1-for-2 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI (163 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .262/.363/.441 so far this season.

Bregman has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a triple, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 20 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Oct. 19 1-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Rangers Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .276/.348/.478 slash line on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashing .327/.390/.623 on the year.

Seager brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

