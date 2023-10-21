In the upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Milan Lucic to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Milan Lucic score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lucic 2022-23 stats and insights

In seven of 77 games last season, Lucic scored -- but just one goal each time.

Lucic produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 9.6% shooting percentage, taking 0.9 shots per game.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kings allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

The Kings secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.