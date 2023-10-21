The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) host the Maine Black Bears (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between CAA opponents at Barker-Lane Stadium. Maine is a 14.5-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 60.5 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, Campbell has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best in the FCS by putting up 37.8 points per game. The Fighting Camels rank 81st on defense (29.3 points allowed per game). With 21.4 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Maine ranks 82nd in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 79th, surrendering 29 points per contest.

Maine vs. Campbell Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

Barker-Lane Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Campbell vs Maine Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Campbell -14.5 -115 -115 60.5 -115 -115 -700 +425

Maine Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Black Bears are putting up 37 points per game (30th in college football) and allowing 27.7 per game (-24-worst).

Maine is accumulating 356.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (third-best in the country), and conceding 310.7 per game (-113-worst).

The Black Bears are accumulating 67.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-120-worst in college football), and allowing 130.3 per game (98th).

The Black Bears have covered the spread once, and are 0-1 overall, in their last three contests.

Maine Betting Records & Stats

Maine is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Black Bears have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Maine has gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

This season, Maine has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Maine has been at least a +425 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson leads Maine with 1,523 yards on 132-of-211 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Tristen Kenan is his team's leading rusher with 78 carries for 312 yards, or 44.6 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well. Kenan has also chipped in with 15 catches for 118 yards.

John Gay has racked up 39 carries and totaled 166 yards with one touchdown.

Joe Gillette has hauled in 405 receiving yards on 28 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Montigo Moss has put up a 305-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 37 targets.

Jamie Lamson has racked up 196 reciving yards (28 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Izaiah Henderson, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has recorded two sacks, one TFL.

Abdul Stewart leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording one TFL.

