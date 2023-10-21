The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Maine Black Bears (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium in a CAA clash.

Campbell ranks 81st in scoring defense this season (29.3 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 10th-best in the FCS with 37.8 points per game. Maine is generating 21.4 points per game on offense this season (82nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 29 points per contest (79th-ranked) on defense.

Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Maine vs. Campbell Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Maine vs. Campbell Key Statistics

Maine Campbell 326 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.7 (29th) 416.3 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.5 (87th) 90.4 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.2 (47th) 235.6 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.5 (13th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has recored 1,523 passing yards, or 217.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.6% of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Tristen Kenan is his team's leading rusher with 78 carries for 312 yards, or 44.6 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well. Kenan has also chipped in with 15 catches for 118 yards.

John Gay has run for 166 yards across 39 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Joe Gillette paces his squad with 405 receiving yards on 28 catches with five touchdowns.

Montigo Moss has caught 22 passes and compiled 305 receiving yards (43.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jamie Lamson has racked up 196 reciving yards (28 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has recorded 1,658 yards (276.3 ypg) on 129-of-174 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 102 rushing yards (17 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

NaQuari Rogers has 402 rushing yards on 85 carries with six touchdowns. He's also added 10 catches for 100 yards (16.7 per game).

Chris McKay Jr. has piled up 201 yards on 21 carries, scoring three times.

Jalen Kelsey's 429 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has totaled 24 catches and two touchdowns.

Chaney Fitzgerald has put together a 320-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes on 27 targets.

Vincent Wilkins has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 30 catches for 312 yards, an average of 52 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Campbell or Maine gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.