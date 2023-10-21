When the Campbell Fighting Camels play the Maine Black Bears at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection system predicts the Fighting Camels will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Maine vs. Campbell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Campbell (-22.7) 60.8 Campbell 42, Maine 19

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

The Black Bears have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels have posted one win against the spread this season.

The Fighting Camels and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Black Bears vs. Fighting Camels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Campbell 37.8 29.3 24 31 44.8 28.5 Maine 21.4 29 32.3 25 13.3 32

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.